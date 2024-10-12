Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.73. 89,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 290,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIND shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad bought 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,825,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 22,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $165,748.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 217,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,480.89. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad purchased 32,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,825,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 72,203 shares of company stock valued at $549,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 607,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 876,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 490,370 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 241.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 34,614 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

