Lion Street Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 198.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after buying an additional 376,863 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $753,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $96.42 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.42.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

