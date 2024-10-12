Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 987.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $41.63 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

