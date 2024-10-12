Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. HSBC cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.17.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $264.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.58. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

