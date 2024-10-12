Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 355 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675,322 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,498,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,897,000 after purchasing an additional 225,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $839,946,000 after buying an additional 735,613 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,600,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,364,000 after buying an additional 556,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,134,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,999,000 after buying an additional 1,840,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.