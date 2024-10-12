Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $330.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $330.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

