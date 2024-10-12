Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 4,274 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Orcam Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

