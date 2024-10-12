Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 157,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $40.90 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

