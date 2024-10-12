Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.54 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $6.23 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,546,091 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,525,699.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00313134 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.