Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 233,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EXP opened at $291.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $295.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,135,778.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,135,778.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,258 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

