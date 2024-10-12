Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $12.37 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $350.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.86. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

