Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura downgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

