Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after buying an additional 331,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 23.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 361.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,217,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,482,000 after buying an additional 324,087 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

