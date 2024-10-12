Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,628,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,476,000 after buying an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,497,000 after acquiring an additional 45,709 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 584,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 681.8% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 507,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,244,000 after acquiring an additional 442,883 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 133,212 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $216.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $143.96 and a one year high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

