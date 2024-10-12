LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Short Interest Update

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

LKQ Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke bought 7,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,581,923.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,650,234,000 after buying an additional 656,883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after purchasing an additional 875,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

