Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IVW stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.