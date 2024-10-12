Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day moving average is $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

