Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Grows Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned about 1.80% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 69.8% during the third quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 6.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 8.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,038,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 21.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Down 0.2 %

SJB opened at $16.31 on Friday. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

