Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $464,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,580 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.38 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.79%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

