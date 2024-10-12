Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases New Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 222,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned about 7.46% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,547,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUGW opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $28.93.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.