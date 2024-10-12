Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Takes Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTA. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 51,694 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

