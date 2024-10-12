Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $902,714,000 after acquiring an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $646,828,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $604.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $572.03 and its 200-day moving average is $504.82. The firm has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $611.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.