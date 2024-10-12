Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.81. Approximately 149,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 856,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,666 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $527,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,988.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

