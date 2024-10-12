LongView Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6,375.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 218,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 215,237 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after acquiring an additional 189,430 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 946.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 169,195 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,433,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 87,040 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $74.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

