LongView Wealth Management Buys 940 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.17 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

