LongView Wealth Management Buys Shares of 14,830 Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

LongView Wealth Management bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. LongView Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

