LongView Wealth Management Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LongView Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.6% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 97.9% in the third quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $171.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $403.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.