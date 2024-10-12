LongView Wealth Management Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

LongView Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE XOM opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day moving average of $116.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

