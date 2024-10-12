LongView Wealth Management Has $310,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.1 %

DAL stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.