LongView Wealth Management Sells 1,432 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LongView Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,334,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 95,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,849,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.