LongView Wealth Management Sells 580 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

LongView Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 32,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 359,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,521,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 10,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

