LongView Wealth Management Trims Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

LongView Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.38.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 121.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.14.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.20%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

