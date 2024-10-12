LooksRare Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $41.19 million and $1.92 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

