LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 4.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.55. 158,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 396,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on LXU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

LSB Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $672.16 million, a PE ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSB Industries had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $140.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.09 million. Research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Further Reading

