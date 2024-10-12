LVW Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 161.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $463.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $410.48 and its 200-day moving average is $447.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAIA. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.00.

View Our Latest Report on SAIA

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.