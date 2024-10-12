LVW Advisors LLC Increases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $68.54 and a 1 year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

