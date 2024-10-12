LVW Advisors LLC Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

ZBRA stock opened at $375.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $376.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.