LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $89.83 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $90.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

