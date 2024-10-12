LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,556,000 after purchasing an additional 87,256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $64,735,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BFAM opened at $134.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 1.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $1,898,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,375,332.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,776,095.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,635 shares of company stock worth $3,220,340 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

