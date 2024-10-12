LVW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,070,789.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $4,953,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.6 %

AMT stock opened at $219.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.25 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.21.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

