LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 128,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $119.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

