LVW Advisors LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $93.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $88.46 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

