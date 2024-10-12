LVW Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 9,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

