LVW Advisors LLC Sells 694 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE BUD opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

