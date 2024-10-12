MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $653,000 Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.66.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

