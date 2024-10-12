MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $277.79 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.03 and a twelve month high of $293.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.72.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.25%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

