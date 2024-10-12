Maj Invest Holding A S Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,842 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 120,594 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $144,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,185,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $419,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.89, for a total transaction of $533,850.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,172,468.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.89, for a total transaction of $533,850.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,172,468.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,443 shares of company stock valued at $133,105,284. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $589.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $602.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.71.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

