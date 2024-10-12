Maj Invest Holding A S Sells 4,870 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Maj Invest Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 1.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 0.21% of Teradyne worth $46,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Teradyne by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TER shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Teradyne stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.75. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

