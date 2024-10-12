MARBLEX Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $63.67 million and $841,619.39 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,876,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,596,064 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,876,249 with 173,147,346.11963135 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.36470308 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $896,309.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

