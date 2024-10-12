Marco Terruzzin Sells 22,222 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) insider Marco Terruzzin sold 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $20,888.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marco Terruzzin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Marco Terruzzin sold 22,222 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $21,110.90.

Energy Vault Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $165.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.65. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 29.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Vault has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Vault by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 684.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 150,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

