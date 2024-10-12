Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Sysco by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Sysco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 101.9% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Sysco by 11.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,783,000 after buying an additional 42,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.45 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

